Score Cheap Philips Flat Panel Refurbs

Maybe it has something to do with them exiting the US market, but Philips has some excellent deals on refurbished LCDs. All of them are 1080p and 60Hz, featuring sweet 3 HDMI ports and dynamic contrasts up to 8000:1, it's not the latest and greatest LCD tech on the market, but a 42-incher will run you just $US650. For the size-mongers in the audience, a 47 with similar specs will cost a hundo more at $US750. There's also a 50" plasma with 10,000:1 (non-dynamic) contrast. Shipping is $US29 in the States. [bargainjack]