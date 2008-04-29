How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Score Cheap Philips Flat Panel Refurbs

Maybe it has something to do with them exiting the US market, but Philips has some excellent deals on refurbished LCDs. All of them are 1080p and 60Hz, featuring sweet 3 HDMI ports and dynamic contrasts up to 8000:1, it's not the latest and greatest LCD tech on the market, but a 42-incher will run you just $US650. For the size-mongers in the audience, a 47 with similar specs will cost a hundo more at $US750. There's also a 50" plasma with 10,000:1 (non-dynamic) contrast. Shipping is $US29 in the States. [bargainjack]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles