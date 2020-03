PC Mag has put together a list of 10 movie inspired gadgets that may or may not have been the inspiration for some modern day devices. While some of the associations may be thin at best, there are definitely some plausible connections there. Still, a flashlight ain't no lightsaber and an all-terrain skateboard ain't no Back to the Future hoverboard. Fortunately, there is glimmer of hope that the latter may be a reality somewhere down the line. Hit the link for the full list. [PC Mag]