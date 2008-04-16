Scandyna iPod Docks Amplify External Speakers

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

There are literally hundreds of iPod docks on the market and not too many that I would lose sleep over. I must admit, however, that the Scandyna dock and V-Dock both have me intrigued; it looks great and it is a powered amplifier rather than your standard pod dock with underperforming speakers, you get two 15W channels for a pair of speakers and a sub woofer; and if you buy the V-Dock, you will have a video output as well.

A 15W amplifier is not exactly loud enough to make enemies of your neighbours, but is perfectly acceptable if you want a little low-impact sound. The frequency response of 20Hz - 20 KHz +-1.0 db is good for such a small amp and in general, the Scandyna Dock is a fine example of Danish engineering. The only qualm that I have is that the V-Dock does not include Apple's authentication chip, meaning that it won't play nice with more recent iPod models. I don't have a recent iPod model, so it would not affect me, but sooner or later I am going to want to upgrade and that is enough of an incentive for me to steer away from their higher priced model. Priced to move at US$219 with the V Dock selling for US$249. [Scandyna via TWICE, Audio Junkies]

