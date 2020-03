This might look like the world's dumbest criminal stole your printer by sawing through the USB cable rather than just unplugging it, but it's actually a totally badass USB flash drive. It's actually a relatively simple DIY project, so if you've got the inclination and an hour or less of time to spare, you could make one of these for yourself on the cheap. Evil Mad Scientist Labs has the instructions; get to it! [Evil Mad Scientist Labs via Uberreview]