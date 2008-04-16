Sanyo's Big and Bright 4200 Lumen T-Series Projectors

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sanyo has launched two new 4200 ANSI lumen projectors that pack enough punch to throw a screen up just about anywhere, regardless of whether the lights are on or not. The PLC-ET30L will give you 1400 x 1050 resolution, while the more affordable PLC-XT21/L produces 1024 x 768. Aside from the resolutions, both models seem identical in other respects and both models let you go big, in fact, huge; that is as long as you consider 300" diagonal big, so you better set aside a comparatively hefty budget for your screen.

If you want to take the home theatre out of the darkened theatre room into a large open space, either of these models has the power to do it. If you have a big back yard and a knack for careful installation, they would be perfect for setting up an outdoor theater; though at 300" you might want to be a little careful what you watch. While there are no HDMI ports, both models offer D-Sub 15 and DVI-D as well as Composite and S-Video.

Lack of HDMI connectivity might scare some people away, but DVI-D is comparable in quality. If you want to run a seriously powerful system from an HTPC, either of these models could be the ticket. The only problem is the price, at $6,495 for the PLC-ET30L and $4,495 for the PLC-XT21/L, buying these would be a tad difficult to justify. I won't buy either of these models, but it never hurts to dream big. Oh, and don't forget to remember the $3,833 for the screen. [Sanyo via Oh Gizmo!]

