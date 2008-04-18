Sanyo Xacti DMX-CA8 Waterproof Camcorder has 8 Megapixels

Sanyo's new Xacti isn't much of a change over the previous version: mainly a new 8 megapixel CMOS sensor (versus the previous 6) and a "face chaser" mode. This maintains exposure and focus settings on people you're videoing or snapping. There's a new underwater shooting mode too, which corrects for blue-colour light effects, and seems sensible for a cam that can be taken down to 1.5 metres underwater for an hour. The rest of the camera remains the same, including the case and 5x optical zoom. Next time give us a waterproof HD version, eh Sanyo? Available in Japan at first, mid-May, for around $500. [Akihabaranews and Impress]