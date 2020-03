Although the S2 pebble may be cuter, Samsung's S3 is a beefed-up PMP for people who need more multimedia support. The 4GB S3 plays audio (MP3, WMA and OGG), video (MPEG4, SVI), JPEGs and even text. Like most other Samsung players, it has an FM radio and games. The coolest thing about the player, which comes in five colours, is the LED-lit controls that seem to disappear when you don't need them. Available for under US$130 when it's released in June.[Samsung]