Samsung's LCDs and Plasmas from CES, Now With US Prices

Samsung unloaded a whopping 27 plasma and LCD TVs on us at CES, but didn't get around to saying how much they cost. We just got the prices on all of them, from the US$430 18.9" Series 4 LCD to the US$5000 mammoth 63" Series 6 plasma. The whole list, after the jump. [Samsung]

Series 4 LCD — Low-End 720p

• 18.9": $429

• 21.9": $549

• 26.0": $749

• 31.5": $899

• 37.0": $1199

• 39.9": $1299



Series 5 LCD — Low-End 1080p

• 31.5": $1,099.99

• 37.1": $1,399.99

• 40.0": $1,699.99

• 46.0": $1,999.99

• 52.2": $2,799.99

Series 6 LCD — High-End 1080p

• 19.0": $479.99

• 22.0": $649.99

• 31.5": $1,299.99

• 39.9": $2,299.99

• 45.9": $2,899.99

• 52.2": $3,199.99



Series 7 LCD — Top of the line

• 39.9": $2,599.99

• 45.9": $3,199.99

• 52.0": $3,499.99

Series 4 Plasma — Low-End 720p, 3D Ready

• 42": $1,199

• 50": $1,699



Series 5 Plasma — Low-End 1080p, 3D Ready

• 50": $2299

• 58": $3599

Series 6 Plasma — High End 1080p

• 50": $2,599.99

• 58": $3,999.99

• 63": $4,999.99