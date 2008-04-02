Samsung Unveils...Second Life

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Since it's April 2nd, we guess this news is legit. Samsung has announced that they've developed a Second Life client for their mobile phones, allowing their users to jack...in anywhere in the world. And while at least a little technically impressive, we're wondering what drove Samsung to support a game that's been noted to have an extremely small user base. While millions have registered, those who actually "play" Second Life are few and far between (only about 250,000 accounts). Samsung, when people said "wow" to your idea, you probably should have double-checked their punctuation. [koreatimes]

