Samsung P960 Heralds the European Arrival of the Mobile TV Mobile Phone

While mobile TV mobile phones are ten-a-penny in the Far East, the West is pretty much virgin territory for them. Samsung's P960, however, may have got the ball rolling, a mobile TV phone aimed at European consumers. A sleek grey slider, the P960 supports both European mobile TV standards, DVB-CBMS and OMA-BCAST, and its 2.6-inch QVGA TFT screen even lets you watch two channels at the same time. As to whether we're going to see a US-friendly version later on in the year—well, that's not clear yet, but since the menu behind the dude is in dollars, perhaps the Koreans are making their press budget go a little further. Press release is after the jump.



SEOUL, KOREA - April 30, 2008 - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, a leading mobile phone and No. 1 TV maker, announced today P960, the world's first slider type Digital Video Broadcast - Handheld (DVB-H) mobile TV phone P960. As a pioneer of slider mobile phones and TV, it was only a matter of course for Samsung to develop a device that contains both of its strongest strengths in one. P960 is also the world's first DVB-H mobile TV phone that supports both of European mobile TV standards, Digital Video Broadcast - Convergence of Broadcast and Mobile Service (DVB-CBMS) and Open Mobile Alliance Mobile Broadcast Service Enabler Suite (OMA-BCAST). DVB-CBMS is DVB Forum initiated DVB-H standard based on DVB-T standard, currently available in Italy through H3G, TI and Voda. It will soon become available in France, Belgium, Poland and Russia. OMA-BCAST is OMA initiated DVB-H standard known as the next generation DVB-H solution. It will first become available in Netherland and will continue to be adopted in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. P960 offers an optimised television-on-the-go experience with a large 2.6" QVGA TFT screen with vivid 262K colour image-enhancing DNIe. TV watching experience is enriched by numerous innovative DVB-H features such as Electronic Service Guide (ESG) that provides an on-screen TV guide and Picture in Picture (PIP) that allows users to view two channels at once, and Time-Shifting feature that shifts TV program schedule when a show is interrupted by incoming calls. P960 also proudly features Bang & Olufsen ICEPower® technology for a professional quality audio experience. The battery life of 1200mAh ensures up to 5 hours of TV watching time. In addition to DVB-H technologies, P960 also offers satisfying entertainment features to meet even end-users needs. A 3 megapixel camera with power LED, a music player with Music Library feature and codec support, a FM radio with RDS for around the clock news and music, are all included in P960 to provide the users convenience and enhancement in both audio and visual entertainment life. As Samsung mobile's well-known reputation, P960 does not compromise an outstanding design with technologies. The device features all the up-to-date technologies within a slim 16.7mm thin metal body, softly brushed with hairline pattern. Geesung Choi, President of Samsung's Telecom Business said P960 is a milestone for mobile TV technology, as the launch of the device will signify the beginning of DVB-H phone era in Europe. "Samsung has already achieved a stable No. 1 leader position in Korea as the mobile TV phone provider. There is no doubt Samsung will continue the success in Europe with P960."