How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Samsung OLED TVs in 2009

Samsung SDI has just made a bold assertion about OLED technology: TVs and monitors will be using the tech just next year, and it will be in flexible displays by 2010. And Samsung's putting its money where its mouth is by doubling Active Matrix OLED production capacity from 1.5 to 3 million panels per year by 2009. At that point economies of scale kick in, so the plan is production doubling again by 2010. There're a couple of hurdles to overcome, though: high power consumption is a big challenge. And with giants like Sony and Sharp getting into bed with each other for LCD production, the competition is going to be interesting. [Digitimes]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles