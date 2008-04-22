Samsung OLED TVs in 2009

Samsung SDI has just made a bold assertion about OLED technology: TVs and monitors will be using the tech just next year, and it will be in flexible displays by 2010. And Samsung's putting its money where its mouth is by doubling Active Matrix OLED production capacity from 1.5 to 3 million panels per year by 2009. At that point economies of scale kick in, so the plan is production doubling again by 2010. There're a couple of hurdles to overcome, though: high power consumption is a big challenge. And with giants like Sony and Sharp getting into bed with each other for LCD production, the competition is going to be interesting. [Digitimes]