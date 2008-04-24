Samsung Monitors Get "Touch of Color" Treatment, 20,000:1 Contrast Ratio

Samsung has four new monitors with the same amber-hued "Touch of Color" screens as their Series 6 and 7 TVs seen at CES. The T190 (US$259), T220(US$359), T240(US$499), and T260(US$599) are 19, 22, 24, and 26 inches respectively, and feature a 20000:1 contrast ratio, which looked good to us despite the controversy that always surrounds contrast measurement. The monitors also feature adjustable aspect ratios and support for multi-screen functionality, among other qualities. The T190 and T220 are available now, and the other two will be out in July. Full release after the jump. [product page, Samsung]

SAMSUNG INTRODUCES "TOUCH OF COLOR" MONITORS FOR BUSINESSES AND CONSUMERS Artisan design meets technology in these new desktop monitors New York - April 23, 2008 - Samsung Electronics America, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Corporation, the number one worldwide brand of professional LCD display products, announced today the launch of its "Touch Of Color" (TOC) line of desktop monitors: the T190, T220, T240 and T260. Delivering industry-leading performance to design-conscious markets, these ultra-sleek monitors advance Samsung's signature style with a unique edge, uncluttered minimalist design and a deep ruby red infusion that complements its piano-black, glossy finish giving it a blown glass look. Designed to be extremely energy efficient, the TOC monitors employ the unique SoftPower off function, which allows the user to immediately put the monitor into standby mode, while expending only 0.3 watts of power. Enhanced picture features include a maximum contrast ratio of 20,000:1, MagicColor intelligent colour control and MagicBright Dynamic Contrast control. TOC monitors also offer custom, user-selectable capabilities such as aspect ratio adjustments, new MagicTune functions for display settings and hot keys. The 2ms GTG response (T190, T220) and 5ms response (T240, T260) ensures blur-free imagery. In addition, the T240 and T260 offer an HDMI connection for peripheral devices and lower power consumption capabilities in Operating Mode, which is up to 50% less than other typical monitors of the same size in the market. The TOC monitors also feature the multi screen functionality. Allowing users to divide their screen into different workstations, sorting programs and projects to increase their productivity with no additional software needed. TOC is created using a manufacturing technique in which a hint of amber coloring is applied to the front of the translucent cabinet infusing its clean, glass- like finish with a deep ruby red hue. The slim panel and soft curvature of these monitors' overall design combine to form an elegant and stylish aesthetic. "With our new Touch of Colour monitors, Samsung maintains the industry standard for design and functionality," said Christopher Franey, Vice President, Marketing & Commercial Sales, Samsung Electronics America, Inc. "Our monitors' sleek, minimalist design and deep ruby red accent compliment stylish home and office environments alike. In developing the TOC monitors we did not compromise or sacrifice aesthetics for functionality but instead, achieved the best of both." These high-end contemporary monitors are available for the following prices: T190: ESP $259 T220: ESP $359 T240: ESP $499 T260: ESP $599 The T220 and T190 are currently available, while the T240 and T260 will be available at the end of July, both through Samsung resellers and distribution channels, which can be located by calling 1-800-SAMSUNG or by visiting www.samsung.com.