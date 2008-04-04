Samsung Luce Lock is the iPhone of Doorware, Apparently

Fans of Jonathan Ive's work may find the EZON SHS-5200 lock, aka Luce, from Samsung just a little bit crispy. Built to US standards, and with an emergency keyhole, this slimline digital door fastening has been hailed as being better-looking than the iPhone. Made of aluminium, its tempered-glass, touchscreen pad only lights up when you press the start button and there's a built-in fire alarm that goes off when the temperature hits 55ºC. Given how hot my MacBook gets after a day's work, that's a feature that Apple should maybe think about installing in their machines. [AVING]