The new horserace for DSLR cameramakers is in full-frame (equivalent to 35mm) pro cameras, formerly a Canon-dominated market. Nikon's stunning D3 was its first full-frame DSLR (after years of saying it's unnecessary) and Sony unveiled its own 25MP whopper in January (they're trying to quickly build technical prestige). Now Samsung has let on it's cooking its own full-frame sensor for a pro camera. They're probably co-developing with Pentax (again) since the exec that slipped the plans re-emphasised their coziness, so we'll likely see the same sensor in cameras from both makers, with differentiation in the body and software. Digital Camera Review says that the Pentax K20D's "image quality is among the best I've seen in the sub $2,000 price range," and Pentax usually delivers a nice price-to-performance ratio, so this could make the full-frame DSLR market a lot more interesting. [Amateur Photographer via Electronista]
Samsung Developing Full-Frame Pro DSLR
