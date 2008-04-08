Samsung D780 Dual-Standby Phone for People Important Enough to Have Two Numbers

Samsung's follow-up to its D880, the D780, launched today. Available in Russia from next month, followed by SE Asia, Europe and the Middle East, the candy-bar mobile has Dual Standby, meaning you can receive calls to your second number even while taking a call on your first. Full specs and a pic of its two-in-a-bed innards, below.

GSM/EDGE Tri-band (900/1800/1900)

2.1" 262K QVGA TFT-LCD display

2-megapixel FF CMOS Camera

Dual Stand-By Call with 2 Cores

Bluetooth 2.0 / USB 2.0 Full Speed

Stereo FM Radio

MP3/WMA/e-AAC+ Music Player

Mobile Printing (BPP, PictBridge)

Bluetooth Stereo Headset (A2DP)

Memory

External Memory : microSD (up to 2 GB)

Measures 115 x 49.6 x 15.7mm

Available in either black or silver, there is no info as to whether we'll see the D780 Australia yet. [Samsung Press Release]