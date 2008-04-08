Samsung D780 Dual-Standby Phone for People Important Enough to Have Two Numbers

Samsung's follow-up to its D880, the D780, launched today. Available in Russia from next month, followed by SE Asia, Europe and the Middle East, the candy-bar mobile has Dual Standby, meaning you can receive calls to your second number even while taking a call on your first. Full specs and a pic of its two-in-a-bed innards, below.
GSM/EDGE Tri-band (900/1800/1900)
2.1" 262K QVGA TFT-LCD display
2-megapixel FF CMOS Camera
Dual Stand-By Call with 2 Cores
Bluetooth 2.0 / USB 2.0 Full Speed
Stereo FM Radio
MP3/WMA/e-AAC+ Music Player
Mobile Printing (BPP, PictBridge)
Bluetooth Stereo Headset (A2DP)
Memory
External Memory : microSD (up to 2 GB)
Measures 115 x 49.6 x 15.7mm
Available in either black or silver, there is no info as to whether we'll see the D780 Australia yet. [Samsung Press Release]