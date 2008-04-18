Samsung and Armani Launch HDTVs That Look... Like Every Other HDTV

The Samsung/Armani design train keeps rolling, now from mobiles to HDTVs. Today in Milan, Sammy and Giorgio showed off the first Armani LCD TVs—a 46-incher and a 52-inch model. Both are 100Hz "Full HD" sets (hopefully that means 1080p, not 1080i), and will strut their stuff in Europe, Korea and Russia this summer. The fashionable part is apparently the customisable Samsung and Armani logos. Ooooo... Oh, and it's got two remotes, a mini-pebble for basic functions, and a swankier one that does everything, but we don't have any pics of 'em yet. No price, but it's probably stupid expensive . [Samsung]