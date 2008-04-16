Russian Scientist Proposes Domed Cities to Protect from Nukes

Russian scientist Alexander Bolonkin has a way to protect our cities from nuclear attacks: just slap a gigantic dome over it. Of course! As an added bonus, we'll also protect ourselves from inclement weather and the annoying tourists that airplanes bring with them when they land. When can construction start??

So wait a second, how is this crazy thing suppose to work, anyways?

The film has thickness 0.05 - 0.3 mm. One is located at high altitude (5 - 20 km). The film is supported at this altitude by a small additional air pressure produced by ground ventilators. That is connected to Earth's ground by managed cables 3. The film may have a controlled transparency option. The system can have the second lower film 6 with controlled reflectivity, a further option.The small additional pressure creates a signufically (sic) lift force.

OK, this all sounds well and good, but what if a terrorist manages to carry in a biological weapon and sets it off inside the dome? Wouldn't that make the problem worse? And isn't rain an important part of any ecosystem? And what of airports? And hey, aren't you just stealing this idea from The Simpsons Movie?

Sadly, I don't think we'll be living in a domed city anytime soon. But hey, an insane Russian scientist can dream, can't he? [Danger Room]