Rumour: iPhone Australian Release In June, Multiple Carriers, 3G

So. Very. Exciting. The Australian MacTalk Forums are reporting that Apple Australia has begun informing Apple resellers about their iPhone rollout plans.

The good news is that we're looking at a 3G iPhone launched in the last week of June across multiple carriers and with no contract. Current resellers will also be able to sell the device, completely breaking with how the deal has been done in every other part of the world.



If this is true (and until it's confirmed by Apple, consider it a rumour), it's a fantastic end result for Australian consumers. The end of June date fits in perfectly with everything we've been hearing about a 3G iPhone too, and will coincide with the opening of Apple's flagship Sydney store.

Having the iPhone across multiple carriers is the best option for Apple really - despite the fact that we Australians are rabid for new technology, we are only a fairly small market and shutting out a good percentage of your potential customers by locking them to a carrier isn't good business sense.

Also allowing resellers to stock iPhones will increase their market share even more. Without a contract lock in, I'd expect to see deals at these resellers bundling an iPhone with a Mac for a special price.

In any case, we have to wait and see if this latest rumour is true. I've got my fingers and toes crossed - how about you?

[Australian MacTalk Forums - Thanks Andrew!]