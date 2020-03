If you're aiming for more "delicious" than "protective" for your iPod cases, there's nothing that does it better than this Ruby Pod Rare case from Japan. It's as if the creators tapped into our collective consciousness of combining delicious meat with delicious tunes. Just staring at these finely chiseled pieces of marbled beef makes us want to get set to eat some shabu shabu or hot pot tonight. Careful to keep any beefed up iPods away from your pets. [Rakuten via DVICE]