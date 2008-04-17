How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Rotator Bath-cum-Shower (Stop Sniggering at the Back) is Confusing

I have a soft spot for Ron Arad. His Bookworm bookshelf was the first piece of designer furniture I craved (admittedly, this might have been due to the fact that it was up on the wall in the apartment of a boy I craved.) He has me confused now, though, with this design for a bathtub-shower-thingie that ever-so-slightly reminds me of this crazy wall sculpture from last year. Called Rotator, it transforms from shower to bath and back again, but there's something about its continuous trickle of water that makes me want to... hang on, back in a bit.

img_0079.jpgimg_0091.jpgimg_0069.jpgimg_0066.jpg

Ah, that's better. The Rotator is made of some kind of substance called duralight® (important enough for a "registered" symbol, but not important enough for capitals, that's, like, profound.) It's on show at this week's Salone di Mobile in Milan, or the Furniture Fair if you're a pleb like me who can't speak Italian, and, aspazzarently, it is "a new enjoyable experience in which a continuous and unexpected flow of water becomes the protagonist." Is anyone else finding it hard to get a handle on its proportions? It looks Lilliputian in size to me. Ah well, file alongside the self-stirring cuppa, I think. [Dezeen]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles