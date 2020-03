Are you one of those people who has to bang on the Rock Band drums as hard as humanly possible, leaving yourself open to a possible eviction notice? Here's a US$40 purchaseable custom-made Rock Band drum kit crochet cosy set, made just for softening your blows and keeping you on your lease. All four are colour-matched to the real drums, and come at only US$7 shipping. At US$47, it's cheap enough for for most people without crocheting grandmas to consider. [Etsy via Technabob]