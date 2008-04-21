Roadrunner Beware: Real-Life Crotch Rocket Spotted in the Wild

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Hope and doubt are at war today as we pore over this picture of a literal crotch rocket. On the one hand, it looks pretty legit, right down to the stabilising fins, exhaust port for the motorcycle housed within, and blast marks that are no doubt from one of the many instances where this beast dumped out while breaking the sound barrier. On the other hand, the kids and their Photoshoppin' these days means everything online is suspect (isn't that right, Steve?). Perhaps most damning of all, however, is the fact that the only creature capable of conceiving such a bike is nowhere to be found. Wile E. Coyote, could you please step forward and lay claim to your glorious invention? [Accordion Guy via Neatorama]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

