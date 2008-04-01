ReWalk Exoskeleton Leaves T So Speechless He Can't Finish the Headline

Now, if you're a superhuman hero gold chain on legs like me, you don't need this ReWalk exo-skeleton. But there's plenty of people out there who do, such as paraplegics who need to be taught to walk again. Here's the jibber-jabber: Israeli company Taga designed it for Argo Technologies and it uses SolidWorks' 3D CAD software. Doctors and stuff are testing it at the moment and the ReWalk should be available by 2009, which can only be a good thing. Plenty guys I knew in Vietnam ended up in wheelchairs, shot by bullets that maimed. Why we didn't use magic A-Team bullets over there is just beyond me. [MedGadget]