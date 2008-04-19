Review: Lasonic i931 iPod Ghetto Blaster (Verdict: Awesome)

We've covered a handful of new and modded Lasonic gear here at Giz, but I finally got up close with their fabled i931 iPod Ghetto Blaster. If you're unfamiliar, Lasonic made some classic boomboxes during the 80s, and now they've updated their TRC-931 boombox with a built-in iPod dock, SD card reader and USB port. The picture and description pretty much sum up what makes this US$170 retro wonder so amazing, but I have a laundry list of reasons why the i931 boombox is one of my favourite gadgets I've ever laid hands on.

