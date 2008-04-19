How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Review: Lasonic i931 iPod Ghetto Blaster (Verdict: Awesome)

We've covered a handful of new and modded Lasonic gear here at Giz, but I finally got up close with their fabled i931 iPod Ghetto Blaster. If you're unfamiliar, Lasonic made some classic boomboxes during the 80s, and now they've updated their TRC-931 boombox with a built-in iPod dock, SD card reader and USB port. The picture and description pretty much sum up what makes this US$170 retro wonder so amazing, but I have a laundry list of reasons why the i931 boombox is one of my favourite gadgets I've ever laid hands on.

0020_lasonic_i931_ipod.jpg0000_lasonic_i931_ipod.jpg0001_lasonic_i931_ipod.jpgIMG_4299.JPGIMG_4268.JPGIMG_4278.JPGIMG_4290.JPGIMG_4281.JPGIMG_4275.JPGIMG_4279.JPGIMG_4287.JPGIMG_4315.JPGIMG_4316.JPGIMG_4305.JPGIMG_4333.JPGIMG_4346.JPGIMG_4348.JPGIMG_4356.JPGIMG_4309.JPG

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles