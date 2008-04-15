Retromodo: East German Cold War Spy Gadgets Make Us Paranoid

Reader John from the Cambridge University Press blog tips us off to these crazy East German police (Stasi) gadgets used during the cold war. Lots of these gadgets are what you'd expect cold war gadgets to be—spy gear covertly inserted into everyday objects—but others are for surveillance. One of them, a spy camera shoved inside a bra, look dangerous. Not because it's a spy gadget next to your boobs, but because it's so big that anyone copping a feel would be sure to detect it. [Cupblog - Thanks John!]