Retailers Corroborate iMac Refresh Rumour For Next Week

Things are looking good for a now probable iMac refresh this coming week, with MacRumors' retail sources confirming that new iMac part numbers have shown up in their systems. Delivery should hit about Monday or Tuesday and fall in line with the current pricing (US$1199, US$1499 and US$1799). And according to MacRumors, the Penryn processor switchout doesn't make a whole lot of gain for desktop units (reduced power consumption there is just meh), so the storage increase and speed bump should be the reason why you'd want to grab this over an older model. [MacRumors]