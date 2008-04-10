How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Remington Clipper Advances the Hair Clipper

As a guy who's no stranger to buzz cuts (I even tested the Flowbee once) I can say that this Remington ShortCut seems like quite a nice invention. It's got one of five length settings, plus is self-curved for your round noggin. The shape of the thing makes it easier to hold, like a brush, than the standard clippers we've all been using. There's even a "balding comb" attachment which supposedly gives the closest cut ever from an electric clipper. Get yours for US$29, or upgrade to the high-end chrome for US$39. [Remington via Gizmag]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles