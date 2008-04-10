Remington Clipper Advances the Hair Clipper

As a guy who's no stranger to buzz cuts (I even tested the Flowbee once) I can say that this Remington ShortCut seems like quite a nice invention. It's got one of five length settings, plus is self-curved for your round noggin. The shape of the thing makes it easier to hold, like a brush, than the standard clippers we've all been using. There's even a "balding comb" attachment which supposedly gives the closest cut ever from an electric clipper. Get yours for US$29, or upgrade to the high-end chrome for US$39. [Remington via Gizmag]