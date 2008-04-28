How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Remember, Tony Stark Needs Your Haikus To Build His Iron Suit

ironman2.jpg

With the long weekend and everything, some of you may have forgotten all about our Iron Man Haiku competition, where you could win a double pass to the new film and an Iron Man webcam.

Well, now's the time to remember, and let the poet inside of you free. Here are just some of the impressive entries we've had so far:

Iron Man Can't Pee
Without A Zip On His Suit
He's Rusted Inside

and:

Yes the suit can fly
But there is one oversight
Damned Blue Screen of Death

and:

Periodic Chart?
Ignore it to name myself
Or else I'm 'Fe'-Male

But don't let these shining examples put you off entering. There's still two more days before judging occurs, so find a tranquil garden, meditate and find your inner Iron Man poet. The world needs you now.

[Iron Man on Giz]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles