Remember, Tony Stark Needs Your Haikus To Build His Iron Suit

With the long weekend and everything, some of you may have forgotten all about our Iron Man Haiku competition , where you could win a double pass to the new film and an Iron Man webcam.

Well, now's the time to remember, and let the poet inside of you free. Here are just some of the impressive entries we've had so far:

Iron Man Can't Pee

Without A Zip On His Suit

He's Rusted Inside

and:

Yes the suit can fly

But there is one oversight

Damned Blue Screen of Death

and:

Periodic Chart?

Ignore it to name myself

Or else I'm 'Fe'-Male

But don't let these shining examples put you off entering. There's still two more days before judging occurs, so find a tranquil garden, meditate and find your inner Iron Man poet. The world needs you now.

