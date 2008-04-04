Reinventing The Water Jug - An Exercise In Art

You wouldn't necessarily think that the humble water jug would be in need of reinvention - it's been working pretty well for centuries. But that didn't stop the Australian crew at Vert Design - those crazy cats behind the MC Mallet - from having a pretty good attempt at it.

In their own words:

Cup & Jug from Vert design is an exploration of fluidity, interaction and function. It's smooth, organic form has a lightness and elegance that addresses notions of aesthetic appeal. It is a unique design that is stylish, functional and natural to use.

Cup & Jug was designed with seamless user interaction in mind. A simple rotation of the wrist and hand results in a natural pouring action, unlike other conventional jugs. The spout works as air outlet when filling the body with liquid and provides a smooth pouring function when in use.

It looks awesome, and is available in a range of colours. But anybody willing to drop 500 big ones on a water jug must be earning too much...

