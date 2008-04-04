Reinventing The Water Jug - An Exercise In Art

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

You wouldn't necessarily think that the humble water jug would be in need of reinvention - it's been working pretty well for centuries. But that didn't stop the Australian crew at Vert Design - those crazy cats behind the MC Mallet - from having a pretty good attempt at it.

In their own words:

Cup & Jug from Vert design is an exploration of fluidity, interaction and function. It's smooth, organic form has a lightness and elegance that addresses notions of aesthetic appeal. It is a unique design that is stylish, functional and natural to use.
Cup & Jug was designed with seamless user interaction in mind. A simple rotation of the wrist and hand results in a natural pouring action, unlike other conventional jugs. The spout works as air outlet when filling the body with liquid and provides a smooth pouring function when in use.

It looks awesome, and is available in a range of colours. But anybody willing to drop 500 big ones on a water jug must be earning too much...

