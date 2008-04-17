How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Region-Free Wii Gaming Gives You Japanese Games Early

Region-free gaming on the Wii is a whole lot simpler now with the new release of Gecko Region Free. Now you don't need a Freeloader or any type of fancy hacking, but you do need the Twilight Princess disc and the ability to run homebrew apps. It's not a completely optimal solution, because of certain restrictions and requirements, but it's getting there. The upside is that this doesn't use any "borrowed" Nintendo code, meaning there's less chance of legal repercussions. It's no fancy casemod, but playing games early from Japan is quite a feat. [TekSheen via Wii News]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles