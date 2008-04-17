Region-Free Wii Gaming Gives You Japanese Games Early

Region-free gaming on the Wii is a whole lot simpler now with the new release of Gecko Region Free. Now you don't need a Freeloader or any type of fancy hacking, but you do need the Twilight Princess disc and the ability to run homebrew apps. It's not a completely optimal solution, because of certain restrictions and requirements, but it's getting there. The upside is that this doesn't use any "borrowed" Nintendo code, meaning there's less chance of legal repercussions. It's no fancy casemod, but playing games early from Japan is quite a feat. [TekSheen via Wii News]