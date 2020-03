Here's why we're excited about Red's announcements of their 3K Scarlet and 5K Epic digital cameras. Their insane resolution. It's one thing to talk about resolution as an abstract number, but Red has a fantastic chart comparing these resolutions to things you're actually familiar with, like your HDTV or your old SDTV. Even the Scarlet, the most affordable of their cameras, dwarfs your 1080p TV in the way that Wilt Chamberlain's "scoring" record dwarfs ours. [Red]