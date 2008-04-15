Red Scarlet 3K HD Pocket Pro Camera Under US$3000

Red's pocket-sized professional camera, Scarlet has made its promised debut at NAB, and it is the tiny hotness. It shoots in heady 3k resolution with Red's new 2/3-inch Mysterium X sensor, shooting from 1-120fps (180fps burst) and up to 100MB/sec REDCODE RAW HD, recording to dual Compact Flash cards. It's got Wi-Fi control (sweet), and all the necessary ports: HDMI, HD-SDI, Firewire 800 and USB2. The 4.8-inch LCD should be more than adequate on this compact HD shooter. Besides coming with an 8X T2.8 Red zoom lens, it's compatible with most Red One accessories. Price? We're hearing under US$3000, set for early '09, no pre-orders. But the note that specs and delivery dates could change is a bit ominous, since the Red One saw some delays. [Red, Brochure]