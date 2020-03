RED's last announcement for the day is the RED RAY disc drive, which looks like Darth Vader's optical drive of choice. It plays 4K, 2K (Epic's insane 5K looks like it's off the table, but what about Scarlet's 3K?) and 1080p video down through standard-def off of RED Disc or RED Express, plus native RAW R3D files off of a CompactFlash card. It's due early 2009 with Epic and Scarlet, but again "specifications, delivery dates and design are subject to change...count it." [RED]