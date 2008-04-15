RED Launches 5K RED EPIC Flagship Camera

RED just announced their new RED EPIC flagship video camera at NAB, which uses a new, full-frame S35mm Mysterium X sensor. The Mysterium X matches the quality of 35mm film at 5k resolution and one ups the 4k Mysterium sensor found in the RED ONE. The EPIC can also shoot framerates up to 100 FPS.

Other features of the Aluminum-framed beast include full size, dual-link HD SDI, 2 XLR audio inputs, HDMI, Wi-Fi, Firewire 800 and USB 2.0. It also weighs 2.7 kg. And if any of you happened to purchase the US$17,500 RED ONE, you can exchange it and receive full credit towards the RED EPIC (which currently has no price tag). RED currently plans on an early 2009 release for the EPIC. [RED]