Sure, you might play a game or two on your cute little Mac, but that doesn't make you a gamer. (If you were, you'd have a PC.) If you're about to rear up and flame me, chill out, Razer has a new gaming mouse for just for you. The Death Adder is an 1800dpi righty with a 1ms response time. Say what you want about gaming on Macs, you can't possibly defend using the Mighty Mouse in fragfests. Death Adder drops May 20 for US$60. [Razer]