Range Kitchen Concept, for Mobile Cooking at Home

Ok, tackling the standard kitchen design for improved eco-friendliness or chicness makes sense, but for portability, like this Whirlpool Range concept? Nope... don't see it. I mean designer Weston Boege has made it look all very nice, with those curvaceous lines and wooden accents. And his design squeezes in a small oven and stove-top gas burners, along with track-style wheels for mobility. But I'm not sure I'd ever want to trundle one gas bottle-laden component about the house so that I could cook near the dining table or outdoors. Surely that's what barbecues and zipping out to a Japanese restaurant for some at-table theatre cooking is all about? [Born Rich]