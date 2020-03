Gnarly, 80s surf name aside, the radJacket CHARGE (not my capitalising) is pretty cool, as iPod cases go. As well as keeping your Pretty safe from keys, bag- and pocket-umska, the case acts as a charger, giving your iPod Touch a whopping 46 hours of music, 12 of video and 10 of web browsing, on just a three-hour charge. See it in pieces after the jump.

So far the radJacket CHARGE is Japan-only but it HAS to come over here (those were mine, btw.) [Pocket-lint]