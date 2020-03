I'm not quite sure I've got this right, but this here thingy is a remote-controlled clock-MP4 player-hidden camera. Apparently it's a product that can be used for "any purpose you can think of, without anyone ever being the wiser." ¿Qué? The built-in camera is PAL and NTSC-compatible, there is 128MB of flash memory, as well as an SD card slot and USB 2.0.

Even the girl in the pic is looking confused. The Tire-Clock-Camera-MP4-player combo is US$217. Yeah, still baffled here. [ChinaVisionTechpin]