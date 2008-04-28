R2-D2 and C-3PO Easter Egg in LEGO Indiana Jones

Reader LindsayJoy just received her Indiana Jones and the Lost Tomb LEGO set, complete with snakes, the Lost Ark, snakes, Marion, snakes, Indy, snakes (I hate snakes,) and a special piece we didn't notice the first time we saw the first production set photos: a piece with the hieroglyphic engravings of R2-D2 and C-3PO in the Well of Souls, just like in the movie. Hit the jump for all the action.

Most big fans of the series and Star Wars know that both R2-D2 and C-3PO appear in several occasions in Raiders of the Lost Ark. In the Well of Souls, which is the moment portrayed by this set, they appear in a post on Indy's right as him and Sallah remove the Ark.

Great detail from LEGO and good catch by Lindsay. [Thanks Lindsay]