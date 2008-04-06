Quake 3 Arena Ported to iPhone; Let the Networked Games Commence

Holy butt-clencher, Batman! Quake 3 Arena has somehow found itself ported to the iPhone. Details are thinner than my scalp is on hair, but the video clearly shows a networked game going on in full swing. You may be thinking this sounds semi-neat, but let me tell you this; the game uses the freaking accelerometer for direction control, whilst shooting is done simply by tapping on the touchscreen. Now, I'm off to collapse in a euphoric pile, you checkout the video and then do the same. There's no word on the release yet, but hopefully it will show up somewhere once I am out of my aforementioned, euphoric pile state. We'll keep you posted. [Crunchgear]