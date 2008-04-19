Purple Tentacle Takes Over Linux Desktop [Verdict: Great Start for Desktop Clutter Art Contest]

Yesterday we showed you Spider-Pig and Homer made of folders, and today here's a cool rendition of Day of the Tentacle's Purple Tentacle taking over a Linux desktop. This folderpiece—made by reader Damien Nozay—is the first entry in our ongoing desktop clutter art contest, sent just a couple hours after the announcement. Minutes later, reader Zachary Colen sent us this retro folder illustration of the 'Killjoy' medal from Halo 3:

Looks like a great start. Send your entries to [email protected] over the next days and we will post a gallery of all participants next Friday. And by the way, if you need icons for your illustration—remember that you can make these with any type of icons, not just folders—head to the always good Iconfactory. [Spider-Pig]