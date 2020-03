The laptop stands we've used are great for keeping your supple thighs away from your burning laptop, but are usually fairly heavy and hard on your legs. This Airboard, however, has an inflatable base to gently sit on your lap, while at the same time providing ample distance so your leg hairs don't char. It's only a design, but is neat enough that if someone made a laptop stand like this, we'd have a hard time passing it up in stores. [Yanko Design]