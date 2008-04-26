Psystar Video Peek (They Have Working Macs Apparently)

Psystar, the Mac clone company, just posted this video on their website showing off their systems installed with Windows, Ubuntu and OS X. There's not a whole lot of close up detail on the OS X machine, so no real questions are being answered. It's supposedly made on Final Cut Pro on one of their Macs. If we were to take the video at face value, it's a white box machine running OS X.

Things are starting to smell slightly less vaporous, and they can actually probably ship out some units if things keep going according to plan. We're still leery about giving these guys any money on account of their unprofessional behaviour and all the mistakes they've made up until now, so hold off on ordering until we actually see units in the wild. Anyone receive their tracking numbers yet? [Psystar]