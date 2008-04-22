How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Psystar Update: First Pictures of Their Sign

Whoa, we didn't see this one coming. Our tipster Kahri just took this shot of 10475, and it looks like Psystar just put up a "Psystar" vinyl sign in the window and a "Open Computing" on their door. Very interesting.

There've been a couple developments on Psystar since last week we just updated our post with. First, it seems like we've finally found the reason why Psystar changed their address from 10481 to 10475. Second, and this one is unconfirmed so far, but it looks like credit cards submitted to Psystar might be getting weird charges on them. Take a look.

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

