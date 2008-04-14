Psystar Sells Mac Clone, Becomes Son of Daystar

Once upon a time, back when most Apple fanboys were still playing with Mr. Potato, a guy called Gil Amelio had the idea of licensing the Mac to clone manufacturers like Motorola and DayStar—a great move that further kicked the company into the ground, making it bleed like a God of War monster and sending its sorry market share into the pits of Hell. And then, the Second Coming happened: Amelio brought Steve Jobs—perhaps his only good move at Cupertino—and after kicking Gil out, His Steveness axed the clones, for it was a really silly idea. Today, the zombies are back: a company called Psystar has announced the US$399.99 OpenMac, a Mac clone that allegedly runs Leopard without modification:

The highly extensible OpenMac is a configuration of PC hardware capable of running unmodified OS X Leopard kernels. If you purchase Leopard with your OpenMac we will not only include the actual Leopard retail package with genuine installation disc, but we also include a Psystar restore disc for your OpenMac and we will preinstall Leopard for free so you can begin to use your computer right out of the box.

Apple's EULA prohibits the use of Mac OS X in any hardware not made by Apple, so Psystar's legal position is unclear. The only thing we know for now is that a) their site is down and b) you can spend US$400 and get all this:

• 2.2GHz Intel Core 2 Duo E4500 Processor

• 2GB of DDR2 667 memory

• Integrated Intel GMA 950 Graphics

• 20x DVD+/-R SATA drive that is Lightscribe-capable

• 4 rear USB Ports

in a fully-expandable, butt-ugly generic PC box. Not too shabby. [Psystar —Thanks Sean Crowell]