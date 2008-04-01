PSP Slim's Dual Analogue Mod Allows Katamari Ecstasy

Sony's decision to only place one analogue stick on the PSP as opposed to the two on just about all their other PlayStation controllers has led to some control scheme oddities. For one, FPS shooters are all but impossible because you can't use the D-Pad to aim, and two, Katamari Damacy was a bitch to play with the buttons. Modder L0rdNic0 had enough and decided to shove his own analogue stick on the right-hand side. The result is a supposedly 100% "fully functioning" mod without any issues, which means snack cakes and sumo wrestlers alike need to watch out once more. [Acid Mods]