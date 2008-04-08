PSP Firmware 3.95 Imminent

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sony has announced their firmware 3.95 update should be coming soon. It's a minor upgrade, only adding two small features to the platform...but one that I find completely necessary and long overdue. First, shutting off Remote Play will now no longer necessarily shut down your PS3. Second, and more importantly, PSOne classics can now be played with customisable button layouts. Retro ports on all platforms are notorious for wonky button mapping with little or no way to tweak. Good call, Sony. [kotaku]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

