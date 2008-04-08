PSP Firmware 3.95 Imminent

Sony has announced their firmware 3.95 update should be coming soon. It's a minor upgrade, only adding two small features to the platform...but one that I find completely necessary and long overdue. First, shutting off Remote Play will now no longer necessarily shut down your PS3. Second, and more importantly, PSOne classics can now be played with customisable button layouts. Retro ports on all platforms are notorious for wonky button mapping with little or no way to tweak. Good call, Sony. [kotaku]