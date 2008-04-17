PS3 Movie and TV VOD Service Arriving... Sometime

Sony is preparing for the inevitable and will launch a movie and TV video-on-demand service for the PS3 to compete with the glut of other options already available, according to Sony's Peter Dille. He was thin on details, saying the only thing that we'd be getting "very soon" is more details on the service, which he claims will separate itself from the pack that we've already seen. Does that mean low-budget stag films? Exclusively movies/shows that feature Kareem Abdul-Jabaar? Only time will tell. [Kotaku AU]