PS3 Console Armour Offers Full-On Joust Protection

Heaven forbid your pristine PS3 console should ever get a scratch on its shiny surface. Fortunately, this potential disaster may be less of a concern after you adorn your hardware with some of this console armour from Messiah Entertainment. They even have versions for your controllers—making your system look like a some sort of freakish knight with a big head and tiny hands. The console armour will be available starting on June 13th for US$19.99, while the controller armour will ship on May 16th for US$9.99. [Amazon via i4u]

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

