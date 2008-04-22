PS3 Console Armour Offers Full-On Joust Protection

Heaven forbid your pristine PS3 console should ever get a scratch on its shiny surface. Fortunately, this potential disaster may be less of a concern after you adorn your hardware with some of this console armour from Messiah Entertainment. They even have versions for your controllers—making your system look like a some sort of freakish knight with a big head and tiny hands. The console armour will be available starting on June 13th for US$19.99, while the controller armour will ship on May 16th for US$9.99. [Amazon via i4u]