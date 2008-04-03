Printoutable Pinhole Cameras: Old, New Imaging Tech Collide

Did you ever do a pinhole camera experiment in school? No? You missed out on some good long-exposure fun. But now you can catch up: the folks at picture agency Corbis have got a bunch of strange designs you can print out, stick to some card and turn into your very own pinhole camera. The idea is that you stick some 35mm film in them, but if you want to mess around with chemicals (always the most fun part of it all, to my mind) you could always pop a bit of photo paper inside. Should take you right back to the early days of photography... great for landscapes, or those stern-looking portraits of people prepared to sit very still for a while. [Corbis via Crave]